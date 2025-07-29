"Strangers in Time" - A World War II Novel

On this edition of Conversations, David Baldacci talks with host Dan Skinner about "Strangers in Time." Set in London in 1944 during the Blitz, three people who would not have met in peace time, find themselves thrown together by the war. Each are carrying dark secrets, and find strength in each to carry on. Baldacci is a #1 bestselling author of over 50 novels, with more than 150 million copies sold worldwide. His books have also been adapted for television and movies. He is the co-founder, along with his wife, of the “Wish You Well Foundation,” which he discusses in the interview.