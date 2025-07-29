© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Strangers in Time" - A World War II Novel

By Dan Skinner
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, David Baldacci talks with host Dan Skinner about "Strangers in Time." Set in London in 1944 during the Blitz, three people who would not have met in peace time, find themselves thrown together by the war. Each are carrying dark secrets, and find strength in each to carry on. Baldacci is a #1 bestselling author of over 50 novels, with more than 150 million copies sold worldwide. His books have also been adapted for television and movies. He is the co-founder, along with his wife, of the “Wish You Well Foundation,” which he discusses in the interview.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
