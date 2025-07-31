On this edition of Conversations Judith Rossell talks with host Dan Skinner about "The Midwatch Institute for Wayward Girls." The novel is set in a time inspired by the 1920s. When Maggie Fishbone is transferred to another orphanage, she expects the worst, but is surprised to learn that it is a place where orphan girls learn to fight crime and she begins a new exciting chapter in her life. Rossell is the multi-award-winning author-illustrator of the bestselling Stella Montgomery series including “Withering-by-Sea,” “Wormwood Mire” and “Wakestone Hall.” Judith has written fifteen books and illustrated more than eighty books by other authors.