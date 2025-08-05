© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The List"

By Dan Skinner
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Steve Berry talks with host Dan Skinner about his new suspense novel, "The List." The story is about a company that resorts to murder to control the cost of its benefits program. When one of the owners of the company tries to stop the practice with the help of a company lawyer, the lawyer soon finds his life threatened by the other owners. Steve Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of twenty Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, two Luke Daniels adventures, and several works of short fiction.

Tags
Conversations FictionSuspense
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
