On this edition of Conversations, Steve Berry talks with host Dan Skinner about his new suspense novel, "The List." The story is about a company that resorts to murder to control the cost of its benefits program. When one of the owners of the company tries to stop the practice with the help of a company lawyer, the lawyer soon finds his life threatened by the other owners. Steve Berry is the New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling author of twenty Cotton Malone novels, five stand-alone thrillers, two Luke Daniels adventures, and several works of short fiction.