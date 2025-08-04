On this edition of Conversations, Liza Tully talks with host Dan Skinner about “The World’s Greatest Detective and Her Just Okay Assistant.” The novel is the first in a new comedy murder mystery series featuring a brilliant Boomer Detective and her Gen Z assistant. They don't always get along, but their different views of the world help them solve mysteries. Liza Tully is a pseudonym for Elisabeth Brink, who writes dark thrillers under the name Elisabeth Elo, as well as literary fiction under the name Elisabeth Panttaja Brink.

