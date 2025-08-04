“The World’s Greatest Detective and Her Just Okay Assistant”
On this edition of Conversations, Liza Tully talks with host Dan Skinner about “The World’s Greatest Detective and Her Just Okay Assistant.” The novel is the first in a new comedy murder mystery series featuring a brilliant Boomer Detective and her Gen Z assistant. They don't always get along, but their different views of the world help them solve mysteries. Liza Tully is a pseudonym for Elisabeth Brink, who writes dark thrillers under the name Elisabeth Elo, as well as literary fiction under the name Elisabeth Panttaja Brink.