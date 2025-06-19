© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Some of Us: A Story of Citizenship and the United States"

By Dan Skinner
Published June 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Rajani LaRocca talks with host Dan Skinner about her picture book, “Some of Us: A Story of Citizenship and the United States.” LaRocca is a physician and an author of books for young readers, such as “Midsummer’s Mayhem” and “Summer Is for Cousins.” She received a Newbery Honor for her novel “Red, White, and Whole.” Rajani was born in Bangalore, India, immigrated to the United States when she was very young, and became a naturalized citizen of the United States at the age of fifteen.

