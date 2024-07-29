© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Real World Enlightenment: Discovering Ordinary Magic in Everyday Life”

By Dan Skinner
Published July 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

This book draws on the teachings of the world's wisdom traditions to help you find moments of enlightenment. On this edition of Conversations, Susan Kaiser Greenland talks with host Dan Skinner about “Real World Enlightenment: Discovering Ordinary Magic in Everyday Life.” Kaiser Greenland is a bestselling author, globally recognized mindfulness innovator, leader, and mentor. Her previous books include “Mindful Games” and “The Mindful Child.”

Conversations Non-FictionSelf-Improvementmental health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
