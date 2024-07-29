This book draws on the teachings of the world's wisdom traditions to help you find moments of enlightenment. On this edition of Conversations, Susan Kaiser Greenland talks with host Dan Skinner about “Real World Enlightenment: Discovering Ordinary Magic in Everyday Life.” Kaiser Greenland is a bestselling author, globally recognized mindfulness innovator, leader, and mentor. Her previous books include “Mindful Games” and “The Mindful Child.”