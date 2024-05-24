© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"The Power Foods Diet" - The Research to Discover Power Foods

By Dan Skinner
Published May 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Neal Barnard joins host Dan Skinner to discuss the research behind “The Power Foods Diet.” Dr. Barnard is an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC, and President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. Among his many credits, Dr. Barnard has led numerous research studies investigating the effects of diet on diabetes, body weight, hormonal symptoms, and chronic pain. He has also authored more than 100 scientific publications and 20 books for medical and lay readers and is the editor in chief of the Nutrition Guide for Clinicians, a textbook made available to all U.S. medical students.

Non-Fiction diet and nutition
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
Latest Episodes