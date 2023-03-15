"Never Forget Eleanor" - A Children's Book About Alzheimer's

On this edition of Conversations, author Jason June and illustrator Loren Long talk with host Dan Skinner about "Never Forget Eleanor." Jason June is a “New York Times” bestselling children’s book author who loves words and stories and making memories we can hold in our heart. He is passionate about Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness and looks forward to the day when these conditions are a thing of the past. Loren Long is the author and illustrator of the “New York Times” bestselling “Otis” series which has been developed into an animated television series called “Get Rolling with Otis” on AppleTV+. He's also the illustrator of the #1 New York Times bestsellers “Change Sings” by Amanda Gordon, “Of Thee I Sing” by Barack Obama, and “Love” by Matt de la Pena.