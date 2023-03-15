© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

"Never Forget Eleanor" - A Children's Book About Alzheimer's

By Dan Skinner
Published March 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Never Forget Eleanor.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, author Jason June and illustrator Loren Long talk with host Dan Skinner about "Never Forget Eleanor." Jason June is a “New York Times” bestselling children’s book author who loves words and stories and making memories we can hold in our heart. He is passionate about Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness and looks forward to the day when these conditions are a thing of the past. Loren Long is the author and illustrator of the “New York Times” bestselling “Otis” series which has been developed into an animated television series called “Get Rolling with Otis” on AppleTV+. He's also the illustrator of the #1 New York Times bestsellers “Change Sings” by Amanda Gordon, “Of Thee I Sing” by Barack Obama, and “Love” by Matt de la Pena.

Tags
Conversations BookChildren's BookAlzheimer's disease
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes