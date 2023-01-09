© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversations-3000x3000.jpg
Conversations

“The Mayo Clinic Diet, Third Edition” by Dr. Donald Hensrud

By Dan Skinner
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:00 AM AKST
The Mayo Clinic Diet.jpg

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Donald Hensrud talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Mayo Clinic Diet, Third Edition – Reshape Your Life with Science-Based Habits.” Dr. Hensrud is a specialist in nutrition and weight management with more than 20 years’ experience. He is an associate professor of nutrition and preventive medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and the medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. He writes and lectures widely on lifestyle-and nutrition-related topics and has authored several books.

Tags
Conversations BookNon-Fictiondiet and nutitionMayo Clinic
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is the Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio Reader Network.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes