“The Mayo Clinic Diet, Third Edition” by Dr. Donald Hensrud

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Donald Hensrud talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Mayo Clinic Diet, Third Edition – Reshape Your Life with Science-Based Habits.” Dr. Hensrud is a specialist in nutrition and weight management with more than 20 years’ experience. He is an associate professor of nutrition and preventive medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and the medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. He writes and lectures widely on lifestyle-and nutrition-related topics and has authored several books.

