Conversations

“Snoop – Once You Start Looking, It’s Hard to Look Away"

By Dan Skinner
Published August 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Gordon Korman talks with host Dan Skinner about his middle-grade novel, “Snoop – Once You Start Looking, It’s Hard to Look Away.” The novel is about a 12-year-old boy stuck at home after breaking both his legs in a skiing accident. He uses on-line cameras to snoop on people and ultimately has to face the consequences for crossing ethical and legal boundaries. On the positive side, his snooping also uncovers a black market endangered species operation. Korman is the best-selling author of over 100 novels for young readers, including his McDonald Hall series, “I Want to Go Home,” “Slacker,” “The Fort,” and many more.

Conversations FictionMiddle Grade Fictiononline privacy
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
