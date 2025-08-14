On this edition of Conversations, Gordon Korman talks with host Dan Skinner about his middle-grade novel, “Snoop – Once You Start Looking, It’s Hard to Look Away.” The novel is about a 12-year-old boy stuck at home after breaking both his legs in a skiing accident. He uses on-line cameras to snoop on people and ultimately has to face the consequences for crossing ethical and legal boundaries. On the positive side, his snooping also uncovers a black market endangered species operation. Korman is the best-selling author of over 100 novels for young readers, including his McDonald Hall series, “I Want to Go Home,” “Slacker,” “The Fort,” and many more.