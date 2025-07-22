Headlines for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

And the Kansas Heatwave Rolls On…

UNDATED (KPR) — The National Weather Service has lifted the Extreme Heat Warning it had issued for Eastern Kansas—but the heat isn’t going anywhere. High temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to reach the 90s, with heat index values around 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect, but only for the easternmost counties in Kansas. Click here for the latest forecast and to see the latest advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Funding Freeze Hits Geary County School Programs

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW-TV/KPR) — Geary County school administrators say the Trump administration-imposed freeze on federal funding will have a major impact on the district. In a statement released Monday , the district says before- and after-school programming for the upcoming school year will be affected. Geary schools will no longer be able to provide before-school care. After-school programming at elementary and middle schools will continue, but in a limited format. WIBW-TV reports the federal freeze is leaving the Geary County schools about $1 million short of expected funding.

Woman Killed in Auburn Arson Was Trapped in Bathroom

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office says an Auburn woman who died in a house fire that was intentionally set was trapped in a bathroom where firefighters were unable to reach her. The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Toka Flickinger. She died in the fire in the Shawnee County town on the night of July 17.

KSNT reports Auburn police had reported to the house before the fire on a call related to a domestic disturbance. About fifteen minutes after a man was seen leaving the house with children, a 911 caller reported the fire. The Fire Marshal says the fire is considered an act of arson and the investigation is ongoing.

Trump Administration Withholding Funds for Forestry, Firefighting - Affecting Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) — Most of the Kansas Forest Service’s budget for this year might simply not show up. With just two and a half months left in the federal fiscal year, the Trump administration has yet to release money for forestry and firefighting. Kansas state forester Jason Hartman says losing those dollars would hit rural fire departments hardest. “We help large departments as well, some, when we can,” he said. “But our mandate, our mission, has always been the smaller, rural departments.” The agency focuses on helping rural departments because those are vital first responders to wildfires. The Trump administration has floated the idea of tying up congressionally approved funding until it expires. The Government Accountability Office says that would be unlawful.

Southwest Kansas Migrant Charities Under Stress

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) — Charity services are strained in southwest Kansas as they try to assist migrants who lost jobs after the Trump administration revoked their temporary legal protections. Southwest Kansas relies on immigrant labor to keep the agriculture industry running. Many migrants are from countries like Honduras or Haiti. But without their Temporary Protected Status, their right to work also goes away. Charity groups in the area say they are overwhelmed with questions after many families are left jobless. Debbie Snapp with the Southwest Kansas Catholic Charities told the Kansas News Service that the group is running out of ways to help. “Everything has just gotten narrowed down to limit the amount of resources that are available to them,” she explained. Snapp says the charity is focusing on shelter and food assistance.

Rural Stations in Kansas, Missouri at Risk Following Federal Cuts to Public Broadcasting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The decision by Congress last week to claw back $1 billion dollars in funding for public media particularly hurts rural stations in Kansas and Missouri. KCUR reports that in rural areas, public radio stations are often the most reliable source of daily news. One example is High Plains Public Radio in western Kansas. Federal funding made up 15% of the station’s overall budget. Executive Director Quentin Hope says they don't want to shrink the geographic area they serve, “...but it's really important for all the ranches and all of the farms in between, as well as all the small towns. So I think that's where it becomes very local in terms of it's up to us to keep a transmitter on the air.” Hope says the station is looking at strategies for sustainability. Ozarks Public Radio and Ozarks Public Television serve communities in southern Missouri. General manager Rachel Knight says the stations are losing a combined $1.3 million of annual funding. That’s 10% percent of the radio budget and one-third of the television budget. “Like with any budget gap, you have to look at it as a combination of decreasing expenses, which we will have to do, and also increasing revenue,” Knight explained. She added that it’s been difficult hearing claims about unbiased reporting in public radio from Republicans.

Body of Man Pulled from Eastern Kansas Lake

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KMBC) — The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead over the weekend at Big Eleven Lake in Kansas City, Kansas. KMBC TV reports that deputies were called to the scene late Sunday morning after receiving reports of an unresponsive person in the lake. The Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department helped remove the body from the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Health Care Workers Seek Higher Wages from Encompass Medical Group

UNDATED (KNS) — Health care workers for Kansas and Missouri clinics run by Encompass Medical Group are demanding higher wages. The Kansas News Service reports that members of a labor union picketed outside of one of the company’s Kansas City, Missouri locations Monday. Lisa Jones, a medical assistant for Encompass, says she’s worked there for 20 years, but she’s still making less than $18 an hour. “I’m hoping that they give us the raise that we deserve. Give me what I deserve for being here (so) long,” she urged. The group's union, SEIU, says new hires are making $6 more per hour than existing employees. The union says that’s unfair to longer-tenured staff. Representatives for Encompass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data Center Environmental Impact in Kansas and Elsewhere Raising Concerns

UNDATED (HPM) — Data centers are expanding across the country—including in Kansas—to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence. Harvest Public Media reports that it's raising concerns about energy demand and freshwater usage. The rise of artificial intelligence is driving demand for data centers in states like Kansas, Texas, Iowa and Wisconsin. But those buildings need large amounts of power and water to operate. Some tech companies are using refrigerants to cool their data centers that don't require any water. Shaolei Ren is an engineering professor at the University of California at Riverside who has studied data centers. He says those techniques come with trade-offs, explaining that "you can reuse these refrigerants to eliminate the downside water usage, but the problem is you're going to be increasing the energy consumption." Environmental groups worry electric utilities will try to meet increased demand by burning more fossil fuels. They say that'll make it harder to address climate change.

Ulysses Police: Keep Away from Mountain Lion Spotted in Area

ULYSSES, Kan. (KPR) — Police in the southwestern Kansas town of Ulysses are warning residents to steer clear of a mountain lion that has been spotted in the area. In a social media post , the Ulysses Police Department says it is working with local game wardens to assess the situation. The department says residents who spot the animal should leave it alone and contact local authorities. Mountain lions are also known as pumas or cougars. Wildlife experts say the animals spotted in Kansas are usually passing through and not resident populations.

KU Announces Date of Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas has announced that this year’s Late Night in the Phog will take place on October 17. The annual event at Allen Fieldhouse introduces the KU men’s and women’s basketball teams to fans and marks the official start of the basketball season. Late Night in the Phog also includes scrimmages and a special musical guest, though this year’s performer has not been announced yet. This year marks the 41st annual edition of the event.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm.