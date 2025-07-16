Headlines for Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Kansas Measles Cases Climb to 88

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Another new case of measles has been reported in Kansas, bringing the total in the state this year to 88. Most of the cases are concentrated in southwest Kansas, with Gray and Haskell counties reporting 49 cases between them. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says children four and under continue to be hit the hardest, with a case rate more than double the rate of any other age group. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than five.

“Good Trouble” Rallies Planned for Lawrence, Topeka

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A rally opposing the policies of the Trump administration is scheduled for Thursday in Lawrence. Organizers are calling the rally “Good Trouble” to honor the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, who called for “good trouble” to make change. Thursday is the fifth anniversary of Lewis’s death. The Lawrence Journal-World reports a “Good Trouble” rally is also scheduled for Saturday at the Statehouse in Topeka.

Lawrence Schools Could Lose $468,000 in Federal Grants

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — Lawrence public schools stand to lose $468,000 in federal funding after the Trump administration froze money already allocated to the district. Earlier this month, the administration notified states it was freezing more than $6 billion in federal education grants. The announcement came one day before the money was expected to be distributed. The Lawrence Journal World reports most of the money earmarked for the Lawrence school district was for grants that support recruitment, training, and retention of staff. Altogether, schools in Kansas are losing about $17 million in aid.

Kansas to Get Millions in Opioid Settlement

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas is set to receive millions of dollars through a nationwide legal settlement related to the opioid epidemic. The Kansas News Service reports that Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says the settlement means the state will receive a total of $5.7 million from eight drug companies that manufacture opioids. Kansas data shows opioid overdoses have skyrocketed since 2016. More than two-thirds of all overdose deaths in 2022 were caused by opioids like fentanyl. But the total number of deaths from overdoses has fallen since 2023.

Federal Child Tax Credit Won't Extend to Immigrant Families, but Other Credits Might Be Helpful on Child Care Expenses

UNDATED (KNS) — Advocates for families say parents of thousands of Kansas children will soon miss out on a federal child tax credit. The Kansas News Service reports that the Trump administration’s "One Big Beautiful Bill" blocks immigrant families from the tax refund. Federal Republican lawmakers boosted the child tax credit for a maximum total refund of $2,200. The change mostly benefits higher income families who can earn the total credit. But it also removes some immigrant families from eligibility. Nathan Kessler of Kansas Action for Children says that means immigrant parents of 25,000 Kansas children, even if the children are U.S. citizens, are no longer eligible. “This bill is extremely costly and the benefits are heavily skewed toward the top,” he explained. Kansas Action for Children says more than 170,000 of the state’s children are already ineligible because their parents do not earn enough money.

However, Kansas advocates for children say they are cautiously optimistic about other expanded tax credits for parents. Federal Republican lawmakers boosted the child care tax credit to allow low-income parents to claim up to 50% of their child care costs to lower their annual taxes. Previously they could only claim 35%. Emily Barnes of Kansas Action for Children says lower-income households could see up to $900 in tax savings next year. “This change does not make child care more affordable, but it does allow parents to recoup a small amount more toward their expenses,” she said. However, the group says the bill also cuts funding for Medicaid and food assistance programs. That will increase the cost of living for low-income families.

Wichita School Board Approves Contract Extension for District Superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — The Wichita school board has extended its contract with Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld. It includes a new agreement about intellectual property. The Kansas News Service reports that Bielefeld’s total compensation under the new contract is about $385,000 a year. That puts him among the highest-paid superintendents in the state. The contract includes new longevity bonuses and a boost to what the district contributes to Bielefeld's retirement. It also features a new agreement that the concept for a K-6 microschool launched last fall is Bielefeld's intellectual property. School board president Diane Albert says the contract is fair and appropriate. "We want to reward good quality staff members that are improving student achievement in a real measurable way," she explained. Bielefeld is starting his third year leading the state's largest school district.

Popular Sunflower Summer Program Returns—with Some Changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — The Sunflower Summer program has started across Kansas. The Kansas News Service reports that decreased state funding means the popular program will run for only three weeks this year. Last year's program ran from May 25 to August 11. Sunflower Summer lets children from preschool through 12th grade visit museums, zoos and other attractions for free. It runs through August 3rd. Decreased funding from Kansas lawmakers means free tickets will be limited to one adult per student, rather than two adults as in past years. Tickets can be claimed through the free Sunflower Summer app and later redeemed at participating venues. More information is available at SunflowerSummer.org.

Entry in Liberal Independence Day Parade Sparks Concern, Criticism

UNDATED (KNS) — Advocates say Kansas Latino politicians are facing an uptick in racism. A Fourth of July parade in Liberal, Kansas, included a truck with signs that said “vote Republican” and called on Mayor Jose Lara and Commissioner Janeth Vasquez to resign. They are Liberal’s only Latino politicians. Esmeralda Tovar-Mora is with the Kansas Immigration Coalition. She says the sign was racist and other Latino leaders across the state are experiencing similar discrimination. “They’re veiled in this sort of performative patriotism now and free speech, but they’re rooted in racism and white supremacy,” she added. An official with the Seward County Republican Party says the group was not responsible for the float and was “disgusted” by it.

Union Pacific Details Plans for Wichita Groundwater Cleanup

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Union Pacific hosted an open house in Wichita over the weekend to update residents on cleanup plans for a contaminated railyard near 29th and Grove. KMUW reports that Union Pacific completed four rounds of indoor air sampling at properties within the zone. Results indicated levels well below the state’s risk-based standards. Experts at the open house shared poster diagrams of the affected zone, the indoor air sampling process, and the location of future groundwater treatment systems. Inafay Grays-McClellan lived in the contaminated area for 27 years. She says information at the open house was not shared effectively. “They just put these little graphs out and everything and this and that, that, that you know that's not telling you nothing,” she noted. Union Pacific plans to install four new groundwater treatment systems as part of the next phase of cleanup. The company currently has one groundwater treatment system at Murdock Avenue that treats 5 million gallons a month.

Iconic Pig Statue Stolen from Topeka Restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka barbecue restaurant is asking for the public's help after its iconic pig statue was stolen. The large wooden statue sat in front of Lonnie Q’s BBQ, which is scheduled to reopen as Deano’s at Deer Creek later this year. KSNT reports the heavy statue was taken by two people in a pickup truck late Sunday night. The statue, nicknamed “Hamhock,” was bolted to the ground floor prior to the theft but had recently been moved so it could be touched up. Anyone with information about the missing wooden pig is asked to contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers .

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).