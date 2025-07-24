Headlines for Thursday, July 24, 2025

Free-Speech Group: New KU Policy Poses “Grave” Concerns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) — A national free-speech organization says the new University of Kansas policy prohibiting employees from including their gender pronouns in official communications poses “grave” constitutional concerns.

The University announced this week that employees must remove gender-identifying pronouns from their email signatures, online biographies, and other platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams by July 31. The policy applies to all KU employees, including employees of Kansas Public Radio. KU says the move is part of the school’s efforts to comply with a state directive eliminating most diversity initiatives.

But an attorney for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression says the policy is “overly broad.” The attorney, Ross Marchand, told the Lawrence Journal-World the policy bans “a very wide array of protected speech.”

(–Related–)

K-State Closes LGBTQ+ Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — To comply with the state directive banning most diversity initiatives, Kansas State University announced Wednesday it will close the school’s center for LGBTQ+ students. K-State established the Spectrum Center in 2010 as “a welcoming and affirming space” to provide resources and support for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender students, staff, and faculty.” Despite the center’s closing, K-State’s Dean of Students, Thomas Lane, said the university “remains deeply committed to supporting all our students.” KSNT reports the center will close next week.

==========

Two Different Horse Diseases Reported in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Department of Agriculture says one horse in the state has died and another is recovering from separate cases of infectious diseases. A horse in Sedgwick County tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia in July and later died of the disease. The second horse tested positive for West Nile Virus in Harper County. That animal is recovering.

Equine Infectious Anemia is an untreatable disease that does not affect people but can spread to other horses, as well as mules and donkeys. West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquitoes. Both horses and humans can be infected, but it is not directly contagious from horse to horse or from horse to human. The Agriculture Department says it has responded to both incidents according to the state’s disease response plan.

==========

Host of Hunting Show Banned from Hunting in Kansas

UNDATED (Wichita Eagle) — The host of a YouTube hunting program has been banned from hunting again in Kansas. The host, Matt Jennings, has pleaded guilty to two federal counts of illegal hunting in the state. Jennings is from Georgia.

He illegally killed two antlered deer in Kansas in November 2022 and posted videos of the kills on his YouTube channel. Jennings fraudulently registered the first kill in Oklahoma. The second was illegal because Kansas law allows hunters to kill only one antlered deer per season.

The Wichita Eagle reports Jennings has been ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and a $10,000 fine. He must also surrender the antlers from the deer and is permanently banned from hunting in Kansas again. Jennings is currently on a five-year probation that prohibits him from hunting in eight other states.

==========

Kansas A.G. Says Johnson County Tax Referendum Is Illegal

OLATHE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has told the Johnson County Commission a November tax referendum is illegal and should be removed from the ballot. The referendum asks voters if they want to extend the county’s public-safety sales tax. The quarter-cent tax was initially approved by Johnson County voters in 2016 and is set to expire in 2027. But in a letter to the commission , Kobach argues the referendum would actually be imposing a new tax, which, he says, is “something that can be done only under tightly limited situations and as specifically allowed by Kansas law.” In a statement, county commissioners said they are “reviewing and considering” Kobach’s letter.

==========

Rural Health Care Still at Risk Despite New $50 Billion Fund

UNDATED (HPM) — President Donald Trump’s budget bill includes a $50 billion fund for rural health care. Harvest Public Media reports that despite the dedicated funding, hospital associations say they’ll still be hurt by the bill’s expected trillion-dollar reduction to Medicaid spending. The fund was added to ease concerns raised by rural lawmakers. However, hospital leaders in the most vulnerable states are skeptical that it will offset the losses they will face in the coming years. The first $25 billion of the fund is expected to be distributed equally among all states. The federal government will then decide how to distribute the other half. Kansas Hospital Association spokesperson Cindy Samuelson says there are still a lot of questions about how the money will be divided.

"Don’t get me wrong, Kansas hospitals are grateful for any help they can get. This would only be temporary and it’s not yet determined who would benefit," Samuelson said.

The rural health fund will expire in five years.

==========

Report: Most Public Schools Don't Screen Students for Mental Health

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — A new report says less than a third of public schools in America are screening students for mental health problems. The Kansas News Service reports that educators across Kansas say mental health issues like depression and anxiety are affecting children and hindering learning. But school leaders say it’s a challenge to make sure young people get the help they need. Jonathan Cantor is a policy researcher for the RAND Corporation. He says schools take a variety of approaches with mental health. “What’s the proper, appropriate role for schools in terms of mental health care screening and delivery? I think that’s an ongoing question that we’re still… I think that standards are still being developed,” he explained. About 20% of Kansas students say they experienced a major depressive episode and 13% had considered suicide.

==========

Kansas Mexican Restaurant Chain Pays Tax Bill, Reopens

UNDATED (KSN) — A chain of Mexican restaurants in Kansas is reopening after paying back taxes totaling more than $300,000. The state had seized the assets of San Juan Mexican Restaurants Inc. earlier this month for failure to pay the tax bill. But now the chain has paid the bill and the restaurants will reopen. KSN reports the chain operates six restaurants in Colby, Larned, Phillipsburg, Plainville, Russell, and Scott City.

==========

Rhino Fight at Kansas Zoo Leaves One of the Animals Dead

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (Wichita Eagle) — A rhinoceros at a zoo in Garden City has died after a fight with another rhino. The Wichita Eagle reports the two animals had been moved into separate indoor enclosures due to predicted storms on the night of July 10. One of the animals somehow breached the barrier between the two enclosures overnight. In the ensuing fight, one of the rhinos, named Jabari, was killed. The other, named Ayubu, suffered minor injuries. In a statement posted on social media , the Lee Richardson Zoo says the United States Department of Agriculture has been notified of the incident. “The loss of Jabari came unexpectedly and is heartbreaking to all who cared for and knew him,” the statement says. “He will be remembered for many of his endearing behaviors including his vocalizations and ‘hopping’ around his habitat when he got excited.”

==========

Lawrence Municipal Court Accepting School Supplies in Lieu of Fines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Lawrence Municipal Court is allowing parking and traffic fines to be paid in school supplies instead of cash for the next month. The policy will allow $50 in fines to be paid with $15 worth of school supplies. The annual program began Wednesday and runs through August 23. In a press release , city officials say the program is “designed to help individuals with outstanding fines while supporting local school children and families.”

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).

