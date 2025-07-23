Headlines for Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Man Arrested in Connection with Topeka Homicides, Kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Police in Illinois have arrested a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and double homicide in Topeka. Two people were found dead in a home in the Oakland neighborhood Tuesday morning, and a two-year-old child was missing from the home, prompting law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.

KSNT reports the suspect in the homicides and kidnapping, 32-year-old Christopher Barnshaw, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Mattoon, Illinois, some 400 miles from Topeka. The child was later found unharmed in the back seat of Barnshaw’s car. An active homicide investigation is underway..

Kansas A.G. Says Johnson County Tax Referendum Is Illegal

OLATHE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has told the Johnson County Commission a November tax referendum is illegal and should be removed from the ballot. The referendum asks voters if they want to extend the county’s public-safety sales tax. The quarter-cent tax was initially approved by Johnson County voters in 2016 and is set to expire in 2027. But in a letter to the commission , Kobach argues the referendum would actually be imposing a new tax, which, he says, is something “something that can be done only under tightly limited situations and as specifically allowed by Kansas law.” In a statement, county commissioners said they are “reviewing and considering” Kobach’s letter.

KU Orders Employees to Remove Gender Pronouns in Emails

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KC Star/KPR) — The University of Kansas is notifying employees that they must remove gender-identifying pronouns from their official communications. The move is part of the school’s efforts to comply with a state directive eliminating most diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The Kansas City Star reports employees are required to remove gender-identifying pronouns and “gender ideology” from their email signatures, online biographies, and other platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams by July 31. The policy applies to all KU employees, including student workers, as well as employees of Kansas Public Radio.

Rural Health Care Still at Risk Despite $50 Billion Fund Included in Budget Bill

UNDATED (HPM) – President Donald Trump’s budget bill includes a $50 billion fund for rural health care. Harvest Public Media reports that despite the dedicated funding, hospital associations say they’ll still be hurt by the bill’s expected trillion-dollar reduction to Medicaid spending. The fund was added to ease concerns raised by rural lawmakers. However, hospital leaders in the most vulnerable states are skeptical that it will offset the losses they will face in the coming years. The first $25 billion of the fund is expected to be distributed equally among all states. The federal government will then decide how to distribute the other half. Kansas Hospital Association spokesperson Cindy Samuelson says there are still a lot of questions about how the money will be divided.

"Don’t get me wrong, Kansas hospitals are grateful for any help they can get. This would only be temporary and it’s not yet determined who would benefit," Samuelson said.

The rural health fund will expire in five years.

Report: Under a Third of U. S. Public Schools Screen Students for Mental Health Issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – A new report says less than a third of public schools in America are screening students for mental health problems. The Kansas News Service reports that educators across Kansas say mental health issues like depression and anxiety are affecting children and hindering learning. But school leaders say it’s a challenge to make sure young people get the help they need. Jonathan Cantor is a policy researcher for the RAND Corporation. He says schools take a variety of approaches with mental health. “What’s the proper, appropriate role for schools in terms of mental health care screening and delivery? I think that’s an ongoing question that we’re still… I think that standards are still being developed,” he explained. About 20% of Kansas students say they experienced a major depressive episode and 13% had considered suicide.

Kansas Mexican Restaurant Chain Pays Tax Bill, Reopens

UNDATED (KSN) — A chain of Mexican restaurants in Kansas is reopening after paying back taxes totaling more than $300,000. The state had seized the assets of San Juan Mexican Restaurants Inc. earlier this month for failure to pay the tax bill. But now the chain has paid the bill and the restaurants will reopen. KSN reports the chain operates six restaurants in Colby, Larned, Phillipsburg, Plainville, Russell, and Scott City.

State Senator Ethan Corson Joins Race for Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/TCJ) — State Senator Ethan Corson, a Democrat from Fairway, has announced he's running for governor, becoming the third Democrat to seek the office. In a press release, Corson said his campaign will focus on "kitchen table issues" like decreasing taxes, recruiting new businesses and improving public education. Corson is an attorney and previously worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Governor Laura Kelly posted on social media that Corson is "the type of leader Kansas will need to keep us on the path to prosperity."

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that state senator Cindy Holscher, a Democrat from Overland Park, and fitness trainer Marty Tuley are also running in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican ticket, at least eight candidates have announced campaigns for Kansas governor, including Senate President Ty Masterson, Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt and former Governor Jeff Colyer.

Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland Won't Be Running for Governor in 2026

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Kansas Lt. Gov. David Toland isn't running for governor—or any other elected office—in 2026. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Toland made the announcement Tuesday in a statement distributed by Governor Laura Kelly's campaign. Toland also serves as the governor's commerce secretary. Toland said it has been "the honor of a lifetime to serve our state" and he is "especially proud" of the Kelly administration's economic record.

Kansas May Have Overpaid Millions in Student Support Funds

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas may have overpaid up to $53 million last school year to support students who are at risk of academic failure. The Kansas News Service reports that a state audit shows Kansas likely overpaid because the state’s school funding for at-risk students is tied to the number of students who receive free and reduced lunches. But the federal food program allows some students to receive free lunches, even if they are not from a low-income household. Auditor Heidi Zimmerman told lawmakers that the state also cannot verify when that happens, “...so as a result, the free lunch count may no longer be an accurate measure for determining the number of students at risk of academic failure.” The audit recommends lawmakers reconsider how to allocate at-risk funding.

Rhino Fight at Kansas Zoo Leaves One of the Animals Dead

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (Wichita Eagle) — A rhinoceros at a zoo in Garden City has died after a fight with another rhino. The Wichita Eagle reports the two animals had been moved into separate indoor enclosures due to predicted storms on the night of July 10. One of the animals somehow breached the barrier between the two enclosures overnight. In the ensuing fight, one of the rhinos, named Jabari, was killed. The other, named Ayubu, suffered minor injuries. In a statement posted on social media , the Lee Richardson Zoo says the United States Department of Agriculture has been notified of the incident. “The loss of Jabari came unexpectedly and is heartbreaking to all who cared for and knew him,” the statement says. “He will be remembered for many of his endearing behaviors including his vocalizations and ‘hopping’ around his habitat when he got excited.”

Rural Stations in Kansas, Missouri at Risk Following Federal Cuts to Public Broadcasting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) — The decision by Congress last week to claw back $1 billion dollars in funding for public media particularly hurts rural stations in Kansas and Missouri. KCUR reports that in rural areas, public radio stations are often the most reliable source of daily news. One example is High Plains Public Radio in western Kansas. Federal funding made up 15% of the station’s overall budget. Executive Director Quentin Hope says they don't want to shrink the geographic area they serve, “...but it's really important for all the ranches and all of the farms in between, as well as all the small towns. So I think that's where it becomes very local in terms of it's up to us to keep a transmitter on the air.” Hope says the station is looking at strategies for sustainability. Ozarks Public Radio and Ozarks Public Television serve communities in southern Missouri. General manager Rachel Knight says the stations are losing a combined $1.3 million of annual funding. That’s 10% percent of the radio budget and one-third of the television budget. “Like with any budget gap, you have to look at it as a combination of decreasing expenses, which we will have to do, and also increasing revenue,” Knight explained. She added that it’s been difficult hearing claims about unbiased reporting in public radio from Republicans.

Chiefs Open Training Camp at St. Joseph

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs have officially opened training camp for the 15th time in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is asking more of himself at this camp as the Chiefs open with hopes of playing in the Super Bowl again. Mahomes says he needs to connect for bigger pass plays. "We’ve had success in prior years, but these last few years we haven’t done that. In order for our offense to be great, you have to be able to complete those passes," he said. Two starters, offensive lineman Trey Smith and defensive lineman George Karlaftis, signed big multi-year contracts just before the start of camp.

Meanwhile, as the long-term future of Arrowhead Stadium remains unknown, Chiefs President Mark Donovan says the plan for training camp is to stay in St. Joe for the foreseeable future. "The reality is we're going to be in our stadium through '31. The fact is, as long as we're there, there's a good chance we'll be here. That's really the plan and we'll make a decision after that," he added.

The Chiefs continue to weigh their options of either remaining at the Truman Sports Complex in Missouri or relocating to Kansas after their lease expires in 2031.

