Headlines for Friday, July 18, 2025

Two Killed, One Wounded in Lawrence Shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — A shooting in Lawrence Thursday night has left two people dead and one person critically injured. The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Haskell Avenue around eight o’clock. Police say 24-year-old Donavon J. Deleon of Lawrence shot a 22-year-old woman with whom he had had a relationship. Deleon reportedly also shot 21-year-old Javien K. Hardin of Lawrence, who was in a vehicle with the woman at the time. Deleon then turned the gun on himself. Deleon and Hardin are dead. The woman has life-threatening injuries.

==========

Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI-TV) — Police are looking for a former Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy after he failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance in Massachusetts on Thursday. The former deputy, 24-year-old Garrett Gayoso, has been charged with several counts related to child pornography. In May, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged that Gayoso was under investigation for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor from Massachusetts. Gayoso was placed on administrative leave. He later resigned. After his failure to appear in court, WPRI-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, reports an arrest warrant was issued. The Cherokee County Sheriff said Kansas law enforcement attempted to take Gayoso into custody, but were unable to find him.

==========

Fireworks-Related Injuries Went Up in Kansas This Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) — Kansas officials are reporting a rise in fireworks-related injuries this year. KWCH reports 165 people across Kansas were injured by fireworks this season, up from 144 last year The Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office says there were hundreds of violations and multiple seizures of illegal explosives. The period for reporting was June 20 to July 7. During that time, agents inspected more than 360 retail stands and stores across Kansas, with over 300 violations documented. The agency also seized illegal bottle rockets and homemade fireworks from 10 different locations.

==========

Kansas Lawmakers Discuss Effects of Medicaid Cuts

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — Kansas health care leaders are preparing for the impact of Medicaid funding cuts on state hospitals. KMUW reports that state lawmakers discussed a number of policy changes this week, including how federal Medicaid cuts could impact state hospitals. Kansas will primarily be impacted by state directed payments, which hospitals use to cover costs from uninsured patients. Christine Osterlund is the state Medicaid director. She says hospitals like KU and Children’s Mercy will have less money to draw from. “Right now, we do know that, especially hospitals who primarily receive these payments, there's some risk there that they would start losing funding under these programs,” she clarified. The state is required to decrease payments by 10% a year starting in 2028 until they're capped at 110% of Medicare. KDHE is still analyzing the full impact of the bill.

==========

Southwest Kansas Migrant Charities Under Stress

LIBERAL, Kan. (KNS) – Charity services are strained in southwest Kansas as they try to assist migrants who lost jobs after the Trump administration revoked their temporary legal protections. Southwest Kansas relies on immigrant labor to keep the agriculture industry running. Many migrants are from countries like Honduras or Haiti. But without their Temporary Protected Status, their right to work also goes away. Charity groups in the area say they are overwhelmed with questions after many families are left jobless. Debbie Snapp with the Southwest Kansas Catholic Charities told the Kansas News Service that the group is running out of ways to help. “Everything has just gotten narrowed down to limit the amount of resources that are available to them,” she explained. Snapp says the charity is focusing on shelter and food assistance.

==========

Suicide Lifeline Drops Counselors Trained to Aid LGBTQ Callers

UNDATED (KNS) — The Trump administration is ending suicide prevention services designed specifically for LGBTQ youth. The Kansas News Service reports that the 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline will no longer have counselors who are specially trained to help LGBTQ people. Democratic Representative Sharice Davids is the first openly gay member of Congress from Kansas. She says the program helped young people who often feel especially isolated.

“This isn’t just a phone line, this isn’t politics, this is people (...) It’s people who are trying to survive in a world that tells them that they don’t belong and that they shouldn’t be here,” she said. The federal agency that operates the 988 lifeline says anyone can still call and receive help.

==========

Wichita School District Gives Initial Approval to New Bond Issue

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — Wichita school district leaders gave the initial go-ahead Thursday to put another bond issue to voters next year. The Kansas News Service reports that Wichita voters narrowly rejected a $450 million bond issue in February. Since then, the state’s largest district has been searching for a plan to address aging buildings and deferred maintenance. Chief Financial Officer Addi Lowell says another bond is the only way to finance needed upgrades, and she proposed aiming for the November 2026 ballot. “It gives us lots of time to work with schools and staff and parents, to get communications out around our needs,” Lowell explained. Wichita school board members agreed during a workshop to pursue another bond. They would still have to pass an official resolution to put it to voters. An advisory group has told school leaders that the district needs to clarify its message before seeking another bond.

==========

Kansas Measles Cases Climb to 88

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Another new case of measles has been reported in Kansas, bringing the total in the state this year to 88. Most of the cases are concentrated in southwest Kansas, with Gray and Haskell counties reporting 49 cases between them. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says children four and under continue to be hit the hardest, with a case rate more than double the rate of any other age group. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than five.

==========

Data Center Environmental Impact Raising Concerns

UNDATED (HPM) – Data centers are expanding across the country...including Kansas...to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence. Harvest Public Media reports that it's raising concerns about energy demand and freshwater usage. The rise of artificial intelligence is driving demand for data centers in states like Kansas, Texas, Iowa and Wisconsin. But those buildings need large amounts of power and water to operate. Some tech companies are using refrigerants to cool their data centers that don't require any water. Shaolei Ren is an engineering professor at the University of California at Riverside who has studied data centers. He says those techniques come with trade-offs, explaining that "...you can reuse these refrigerants to eliminate the downside water usage, but the problem is you're going to be increasing the energy consumption." Environmental groups worry electric utilities will try to meet increased demand by burning more fossil fuels. They say that'll make it harder to address climate change.

==========

Report: Kansas Ranks Last in Protections for Contraceptive Access

UNDATED (KNS) — There are fewer protections for birth control access in Kansas than in any other state, according to new research. The Kansas News Service reports that the Population Reference Bureau, or PRB, a health research organization, recently released a scorecard grading each states’ policies on access to contraceptives. Christine Power with PRB says the study considers Kansas policies to be restrictive. But what really hurts the state’s score is a lack of policies supporting accessibility. Power explained that those policies include things “...such as contraceptive coverage, extended supply of contraceptives, and emergency contraception.” Power says Kansas lawmakers should consider filling those gaps to promote access to contraceptives.

==========

Solar Farms Could Still Benefit Kansas Despite Federal Cuts

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas economist says proposed solar farms will still be a boon to the state despite expected increased energy prices. The recent passage of the Trump Administration’s budget bill ended tax incentives for solar and wind energy projects. That will result in increasing costs for consumers. Craig Compton with the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University told the Kansas News Service that there are still economic benefits to green energy projects, like a proposed solar farm in Cherokee County. Compton says that project is expected to add millions of dollars to the southeast Kansas economy and increase the supply of energy. "The increase in that supply curve can serve to reduce the cost," he explained. Construction on the solar farm in Cherokee County is slated to begin in 2027.

==========

Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Gets 30 Days in Jail, Probation

UNDATED (KPR) — With training scheduled to open next week in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Kansas City Chiefs got some off-the-field news about wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice will serve 30 days in jail and spend five years on probation after pleading guilty to a pair of felonies connected to a high-speed crash last year. According to a district attorney in Dallas, Rice was traveling almost 120 mph when he was involved in a multi-vehicle accident and then fled the scene. Rice will also pay the medical bills for the victims involved in the crash. Rice’s season with the Chiefs was cut short in 2024 because of a knee injury in October. Coach Andy Reid expects Rice to be healthy and ready for camp in St. Joe. But the next move is up to the NFL for any disciplinary action, which could be a suspension for multiple games.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally published by 10 am weekdays and are updated through 7 pm. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on X (formerly Twitter).