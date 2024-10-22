Survey: Kansas voters support legalizing marijuana, oppose current direction of the country

As Kansans in some counties have already begun casting ballots in the presidential election and Statehouse races, new survey data gives a look at how people in Kansas feel about key issues including marijuana legalization, abortion and gender-affirming care for transgender kids.

The Midwest Newsroom partnered with Emerson College Polling to conduct surveys of registered voters in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. The sample size was 1000 people in each state, with a margin of error of + or – 3% and a 95% confidence level.

Overall, it shows Kansans are pessimistic about the direction of the country, as 70% said it’s on the wrong track. But that trend is somewhat normal in Republican-leaning states during a Democratic presidential administration.

After the 2022 vote, how do Kansans feel about abortion?

Since Kansans voted in 2022 to keep the right to an abortion in the state constitution, providers in the state have seen an influx of patients from other states where abortion has been outlawed or heavily restricted.

The survey asked respondents if they thought that was ultimately a good or bad thing. The results showed almost half, 49%, said it was a good thing and 38% called it a bad thing.

Patrick Miller, political science professor at Kent State University, told the Kansas News Service that abortion could be a motivator this election cycle.

“It’s not shocking to see the plurality of Kansans coming down on the pro-choice side of the abortion issue,” he said. “But there are a significant minority of Kansans who are against abortion rights.”

Do Kansans support efforts to ban gender-affirming care for minors?

This year, Kansas Republicans tried to pass a bill to ban hormone replacement therapy and other treatments for transgender minors. The bill passed in both chambers but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

Republicans tried to override the veto, but fell just one vote short in the House.

The survey indicates a plurality of Kansas voters support a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, at 46%. But the matter is still closely contested among Kansans, as about 40% of respondents said they opposed such a ban.

How strong is support for legal marijuana in Kansas?

More than 72% of Kansas voters said they support legalizing medical marijuana. About 56% support legalizing it for recreational use.

Kansas has some legal access to products derived from hemp, but they are lower in potency and therefore potential medicinal value. It’s one of 12 states with no legal access to medical or recreational marijuana.

Cheryl Kumberg is president of the Kansas Cannabis Coalition. She said at a legislative hearing that different forms of cannabis can treat different ailments.

“Patients need access to all forms of cannabis,” she said.

Some Republican leaders in Topeka have long opposed legalizing marijuana of any kind, but they recently appointed a special committee on medical marijuana after a federal proposal to reclassify the drug to a less serious level.

The committee is hosting informational hearings on medical marijuana this month, but it’s not clear what kind of legislation it might recommend for the next session, if any.

