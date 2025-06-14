Thousands gather at Kansas Statehouse for ‘No Kings’ protest

TOPEKA — Thousands of demonstrators gathered Saturday outside the Kansas Statehouse to protest a military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary and President Donald Trump’s policies, which they call anti-democratic.

The peaceful crowd began at the Capitol’s south steps, extending well onto the nearby lawn and sidewalks. Protestors chanted, held signs and marched alongside nearby streets. Some drivers honked their horns in support as they passed by the crowd.

Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service One demonstrator at the protest carried an effigy of famous Kansas abolitionist John Brown, modeled after the "Tragic Prelude" mural by John Steuart Curry inside the Kansas Statehouse.

Martha Boatright is with the Topeka chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. The group passed out water, signs and other supplies to attendees. She said she was encouraged by the turnout.

“In our current society, where we’re all very online and we don’t do a lot of civic organization, I think a lot of people do feel very alone,” Boatright said. “Like, ‘am I the only person who feels like this is crazy?’ And you come out here and you realize: no. No, you’re not.”

The demonstration in Topeka was one of hundreds of “No Kings” protests coordinated across the country. Protesters criticized Trump’s proposed cuts to government services and his deployment of ICE agents in various U.S. cities.

They also criticized Republican leaders in both Topeka and D.C. for supporting Trump and his administration.

A website helping coordinate the protests shows at least 15 were planned across Kansas.

Jim Braun said he and a group of family and friends drove up to the Statehouse from Wichita on Saturday.

“I’m afraid we’re about to lose our democracy ‘cause we’ve got a criminal in office, and (Trump)’s got the whole Republican Party behind him,” Braun said. “He wants to be a king. That’s pretty obvious.”

Protesters in Topeka wrapped up their demonstration by singing the National Anthem, before some smaller groups spread out to nearby sidewalks to continue marching and holding signs.

Many in attendance, including Lenora Scroggins, said they were glad that police did not use force against demonstrators and the rally remained peaceful.

“It was peaceful, and that’s how we do this. Trump and his buddies – they want war,” Scroggins said. “It’s most important (that we protest) for our kids’ future.”

The military parade in D.C. on Saturday is estimated to cost about $40 million. It also happens to take place on Trump’s own birthday.

Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service Thousands of demonstrators rallied at the south steps of the Kansas Statehouse on Saturday for a "No Kings" rally against President Donald Trump and his policies.

Daniel Caudill reports on the Kansas Statehouse and government for Kansas Public Radio and the Kansas News Service. You can email him at dcaudill@ku.edu.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio focused on health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.

Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished by news media at no cost with proper attribution and a link to ksnewsservice.org.