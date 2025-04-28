© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Exploring the use of nanoparticles, a particle so small that a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanoparticles thick, to treat gastrointestinal diseases and autoimmune disorders.

Published April 28, 2025 at 9:04 AM CDT
Kelsey Kimberlin
Grahmm Funk works in a lab at KU

Grahmm Funk is a 2022-2026 Self Graduate Fellow pursuing a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at the University of Kansas in the Kim Research Group. He holds B.S. degrees in both Biological Sciences and Chemistry. He is currently working on the discovery and formulation of small molecule and biologic compounds for oral delivery in immunomodulatory therapy. Currently, the research focuses on formulation of an oral vaccine to treat gastrointestinal diseases and autoimmune disorders such as Ulcerative Colitis.

