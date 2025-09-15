© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Research Matters
Research Matters

Putting the brakes on nitrates, using wetlands for a speed bump.

Published September 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
KU Graduate Researcher Bre Waterman stands at the edge of some wetlands.
KU Graduate Researcher Bre Waterman stands at the edge of some wetlands.

KU graduate researcher Bre Waterman is researching the removal of nitrates from rivers and streams, using wetlands to slow waterways and let natural processes go to work removing the nitrate. Nitrates in water present serious environmental and health challenges. When nitrate levels rise, often due to agricultural runoff, wastewater discharge, or industrial pollution, they can contaminate drinking water and harm ecosystems. For humans, long term exposure may be linked to increased risks of cancer and thyroid dysfunction. Environmentally, excess nitrates fuel algal blooms in lakes and rivers, which deplete oxygen levels and create "dead zones" where aquatic life struggles to survive. These disruptions not only threaten biodiversity but also increase water treatment costs and degrade soil health over time. Addressing nitrate pollution is essential for protecting both public health and ecological balance.

