More and more parents are turning to artificial intelligence for help with their kids’ health care questions. What steps we can take to make sure AI is helping families make safe, healthy choices for their children.
More and more parents are turning to artificial intelligence for help with their kids’ health care questions—and in rural areas, where access to doctors can be limited, this kind of support could be more prevalent. On today’s episode of Research Matters, I sit down with KU graduate researcher Calissa Lesslie-Miller to explore her work in this area and talk about what steps we can take to make sure AI is helping families make safe, healthy choices for their children.