Perching is not just for the birds anymore....

Graduate researcher Megan Carlson is harnessing the power of AI to teach fixed-wing drones how to land like birds, gracefully and efficiently. This innovative approach offers several compelling advantages: Lower power consumption, longer mission durations, quieter, less conspicuous operation compared to hovering drones, and no runway required—just perch and go!

From stealthy surveillance to energy-saving flight strategies, Carlson’s work is redefining how drones interact with their environment.

