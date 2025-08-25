© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Research Matters
Graduate researchers like Reb Bryant are trying to preserve what remains of our Tallgrass prairie and restore retired farm lands with help from something unexpected. Fungi!

Published August 25, 2025 at 8:04 AM CDT
KU graduate researcher Reb Bryant in a field of milkweed.

The Tallgrass prairie once stretched from North Dakota down through Iowa and Illinois through the East central part of Texas. Today, approximately 4% of that vast resource remain, mostly in Kansas’s Flint Hills region. That's why graduate researchers like Reb Bryant are trying to preserve what remains and restore idle land with help from something unexpected. Fungi!

