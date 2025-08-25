Graduate researchers like Reb Bryant are trying to preserve what remains of our Tallgrass prairie and restore retired farm lands with help from something unexpected. Fungi!
The Tallgrass prairie once stretched from North Dakota down through Iowa and Illinois through the East central part of Texas. Today, approximately 4% of that vast resource remain, mostly in Kansas’s Flint Hills region. That's why graduate researchers like Reb Bryant are trying to preserve what remains and restore idle land with help from something unexpected. Fungi!