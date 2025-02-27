© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

50-50-1 President's Day Protest in Topeka

Published February 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM CST
Photos by Larry L. Miller

Dozens of Kansans turned out on a freezing cold President's Day to protest many of the sweeping changes enacted by President Trump in the past month. We hear from some of the participants in 50-50-1 (50 Protests, 50 States, 1 Day) in this audio postcard from Topeka. We also hear from Karla Hagemeister of the Flint Hills Breadbasket, in KPR's Community Spotlight this month.

