50-50-1 President's Day Protest in Topeka
Dozens of Kansans turned out on a freezing cold President's Day to protest many of the sweeping changes enacted by President Trump in the past month. We hear from some of the participants in 50-50-1 (50 Protests, 50 States, 1 Day) in this audio postcard from Topeka. We also hear from Karla Hagemeister of the Flint Hills Breadbasket, in KPR's Community Spotlight this month.
