Week of January 5, 2025: Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall joins us to talk about poetry, her latest book "Love Prodigal," and to challenge listeners to write and submit their own "Dear Kansas" letter-poem in celebration of Kansas Day. The steps are simple:

*Go for a walk outside on a beautiful Kansas winter day.

*Notice something using all five senses (taste optional)!

*Write a line about each of those observations.

*Starting with "Dear Kansas," write a letter-poem using your observations (feel free to address yours to "Dear Topeka/Emporia/Manhattan/your town" instead).

*Submit your letter-poem on KPR's social pages, using the "Talk to Us" button on the KPR app, or email Kaye McIntyre at kmcintyre@ku.edu.

We may use your "Dear Kansas" letter-poem on the air later this month as we celebrate Kansas Day, so submit yours today!

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays

