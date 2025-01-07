© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall

Published January 7, 2025 at 5:40 PM CST
Week of January 5, 2025: Kansas Poet Laureate Traci Brimhall joins us to talk about poetry, her latest book "Love Prodigal," and to challenge listeners to write and submit their own "Dear Kansas" letter-poem in celebration of Kansas Day. The steps are simple:
*Go for a walk outside on a beautiful Kansas winter day.
*Notice something using all five senses (taste optional)!
*Write a line about each of those observations.
*Starting with "Dear Kansas," write a letter-poem using your observations (feel free to address yours to "Dear Topeka/Emporia/Manhattan/your town" instead).
*Submit your letter-poem on KPR's social pages, using the "Talk to Us" button on the KPR app, or email Kaye McIntyre at kmcintyre@ku.edu.
We may use your "Dear Kansas" letter-poem on the air later this month as we celebrate Kansas Day, so submit yours today!

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

