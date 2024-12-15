Ngiem Tran, YWCA, Nikki Giovanni

Week of December 15, 2024: Our 2024 Kansas Notable Book series continues with Nghiem Tran's haunting novella, "We're Safe When We're Alone." Also, a conversation with Cheri Faunce, CEO of the YWCA of Northeast Kansas, KPR's Community Spotlight organization for December. Finally, an encore presentation of Nikki Giovanni's 2017 presentation at the University of Kansas. The best-selling poet passed away last week at the age of 81.

