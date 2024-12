Week of December 8, 2024: A book for all you KU fans! Rebecca Ozier Schulte is the former KU archivist and the author of "The Jayhawk: The Story of the University of Kansas' Beloved Mascot." Her conversation with KPR's Kaye McIntyre is part of our 2024 Kansas Notable Book Series.

