KPR Presents

Haunted States of America, Beyond the Ballot

By Kaye McIntyre
Published October 27, 2024 at 2:28 PM CDT

Week of October 27, 2024: Just in time for Halloween, it's a cross-country journey of spooky stories! "The Haunted States of America" includes stories by local authors William Mockry and Giselle Anatol in this anthology for middle-school readers. Also on this week's show, how much difference will split-ticket voters make in the too-close-to-predict 2024 election? It's "Beyond the Ballot," the second in a series led by Jonathan Shorman of the Kansas City Star, with Russell Fox of Friends University and Stephanie Sharp, former Republican lawmaker and creator of VoteSharp.biz.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
See stories by Kaye McIntyre
