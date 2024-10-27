Haunted States of America, Beyond the Ballot

Week of October 27, 2024: Just in time for Halloween, it's a cross-country journey of spooky stories! "The Haunted States of America" includes stories by local authors William Mockry and Giselle Anatol in this anthology for middle-school readers. Also on this week's show, how much difference will split-ticket voters make in the too-close-to-predict 2024 election? It's "Beyond the Ballot," the second in a series led by Jonathan Shorman of the Kansas City Star, with Russell Fox of Friends University and Stephanie Sharp, former Republican lawmaker and creator of VoteSharp.biz.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays

