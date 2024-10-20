© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

LGBTQ History Month, Liberating Lawrence

By Kaye McIntyre
Published October 20, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT

Week of October 20, 2024: October is National LGBTQ History Month. We look back on the fight for gay rights on campus with Dr. Kathy Rose-Mockry, author of "Liberating Lawrence: Gay Activism in the 1970s at the University of Kansas." We'll also visit with Fran Borin, author of "The Spirit of Quindaro," part history/part ghost story for middle school readers. Finally, we shine KPR's Community Spotlight on the Cherry Street Youth Center with their executive director Jennifer Shields.

