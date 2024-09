How can a children's book help a kid dealing with a suicide loss? Scott Emmons of Kansas City and Stacey Lamb of Lawrence are the creators of "Hope and the Winds of Grief: A Story of Healing After Losing a Loved One by Suicide."

