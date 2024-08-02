Dan Wildcat, On Indigenuity
Week of July 29, 2024: What can Mother Earth and indigenous wisdom teach us about climate change? Dan Wildcat is the author of On Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth. Dr. Wildcat teaches at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, is a Yuchi member of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma, and founder of the Indigenous Peoples Climate Change Working Group.
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays