Dan Wildcat, On Indigenuity

Week of July 29, 2024: What can Mother Earth and indigenous wisdom teach us about climate change? Dan Wildcat is the author of On Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth. Dr. Wildcat teaches at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, is a Yuchi member of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma, and founder of the Indigenous Peoples Climate Change Working Group.

