Week of June 16, 2024: It's a sneak peek at the 2024 Free State Festival, a week of independent films, music, and ideas. Join us for a conversation with Festival director Marlo Angell and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Wilmott, director of "The Heroic, Real-Life Adventures of Alvin Brooks."

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays