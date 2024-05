Week of May 26, 2024: Journalist, filmmaker, and writer Elizabeth Farnsworth's new novel tells the story of a young Kansas reporter and a German POW hospital near Topeka. Farnsworth joins us to talk about Last Light with KPR's Laura Lorson.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays