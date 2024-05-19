© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Mulvane Art Museum Re-Opens, Celebrates 100th Anniversary

By Kaye McIntyre
Published May 19, 2024 at 9:50 PM CDT
Photo by Kaye McIntyre
Mulvane Art Museum

Week of May 19, 2024: Washburn University's Mulvane Art Museum re-opened last week, just in time to celebrate the museum's 100th anniversary. Director Connie Gibbons joins us to talk about their current exhibits, "I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America" by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker and "Craving Light: The Museum of Love and Reckoning" by Vanessa German. We'll also hear about the museum's founding in 1924 and the role it continues to play on campus and in the community.

Also on this week's program, a look behind the scenes of the Lawrence Busker Festival, from independent producer Amy Woods Butler. Butler is a memoir ghostwriter in Kansas City.

Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
