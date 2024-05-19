KPR Presents: Mulvane Art Museum Re-Opens, Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Week of May 19, 2024: Washburn University's Mulvane Art Museum re-opened last week, just in time to celebrate the museum's 100th anniversary. Director Connie Gibbons joins us to talk about their current exhibits, "I Dream a World: Portraits of Black Women Who Changed America" by Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Brian Lanker and "Craving Light: The Museum of Love and Reckoning" by Vanessa German. We'll also hear about the museum's founding in 1924 and the role it continues to play on campus and in the community.

Also on this week's program, a look behind the scenes of the Lawrence Busker Festival, from independent producer Amy Woods Butler. Butler is a memoir ghostwriter in Kansas City.

Amy Woods Butler.mp3 Listen • 9:49

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays

