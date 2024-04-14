© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: Brown v. Board at 70

By Kaye McIntyre
Published April 14, 2024 at 10:54 AM CDT

Week of April 14, 2024: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education desegregation case. Dr. Jim Williams, superintendent of the Brown v. Board National Historic Park in Topeka, previews "Brown v. Board at 70: Looking Back and Striving Forward." The two-day conference takes place April 18th and 19th, co-sponsored by the School of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Kansas.

KPR Presents
Kaye McIntyre
Kaye starts her weekends the same way you do: with Weekend Edition Saturday, Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, This American Life, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. She started at Kansas Public Radio in 2001; in 2006, she became the producer of our weekly public affairs program, KPR Presents. In her spare time, she loves to read, travel, and attend theater.
