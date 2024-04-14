KPR Presents: Brown v. Board at 70

Week of April 14, 2024: This year marks the 70th anniversary of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education desegregation case. Dr. Jim Williams, superintendent of the Brown v. Board National Historic Park in Topeka, previews "Brown v. Board at 70: Looking Back and Striving Forward." The two-day conference takes place April 18th and 19th, co-sponsored by the School of Education and Human Sciences at the University of Kansas.

