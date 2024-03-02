© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

KPR Presents: National League of Cities Kicks Off 100-City Tour in Lawrence

By Kaye McIntyre
Published March 2, 2024 at 6:26 PM CST

Week of March 3, 2024: 100 years ago, a group of city officials from across the country gathered in Lawrence, committed to better municipal government. The National League of Cities, now based in Washington DC, kicked off its centennial year this week with a return to Lawrence, the first stop on a 100-city tour. CEO and executive director Clarence Anthony stopped by the KPR studios to talk about the organization, the challenges cities face today, and the changing nature of city government.

Kaye McIntyre
