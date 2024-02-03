KPR Presents: A Visit to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

Week of February 4, 2024: Ocean explorers say they may have found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane, missing since 1937. We visit the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, home of the world's last remaining Lockhee Electra 10-E, an aircraft identifcal to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight. USA Today recently named the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum one of the 10 best new museums.

