Week of December 10, 2023: Wichita private eye Pete Stone is back to solve another case in "Human Shadow." "Human Shadow" is the fifth in the Pete Stone detective series by Michael D. Graves of Emporia. We'll also talk about the fourth book in the series, "Shadows and Sorrows."

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays