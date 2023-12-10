KPR Presents: Elizabeth Bunce -- Myrtle, Means, and Opportunity

Week of December 10, 2023: Myrtle Hardcastle is back to solve another mystery — this one in Scotland! Edgar Award-winner Elizabeth Bunce is the author of "Myrtle, Means, and Opportunity," the fifth in the popular Myrtle Hardcastle mystery series. We'll also talk about the fourth in the series, "In Myrtle Peril," now out in paperback,

