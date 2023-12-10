© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Elizabeth Bunce -- Myrtle, Means, and Opportunity

Published December 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST
Elizabeth Bunce, Kaye McIntyre
Photo by CJ Bunce
Elizabeth Bunce, Kaye McIntyre

Week of December 10, 2023: Myrtle Hardcastle is back to solve another mystery — this one in Scotland! Edgar Award-winner Elizabeth Bunce is the author of "Myrtle, Means, and Opportunity," the fifth in the popular Myrtle Hardcastle mystery series. We'll also talk about the fourth in the series, "In Myrtle Peril," now out in paperback,

