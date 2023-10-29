KPR Presents: MotherFreakingHood, A Musical Comedy

Week of October 29, 2023: "MotherFreakingHood: A Musical Comedy" is an irreverent and hilarious look at motherhood and friendship, from the OB-GYN's office through high school graduation. Julie Dunlap of Lawrence co-wrote MotherFreakingHood with her former KU roommate, Sara Stotts. The show opens at the Lawrence Arts Center November 3rd and runs through November 12th.

