KPR Presents

KPR Presents: MotherFreakingHood, A Musical Comedy

Published October 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT

Week of October 29, 2023: "MotherFreakingHood: A Musical Comedy" is an irreverent and hilarious look at motherhood and friendship, from the OB-GYN's office through high school graduation. Julie Dunlap of Lawrence co-wrote MotherFreakingHood with her former KU roommate, Sara Stotts. The show opens at the Lawrence Arts Center November 3rd and runs through November 12th.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

