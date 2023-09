Week of October 1, 2023: In connection with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Dennis Etzel and Jericho Hockett join us to talk about "Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too." Their collection of poems was named a 2023 Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

