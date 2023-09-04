© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: Book Celebrates 50 Years of Walnut Valley Festival

Published September 4, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT
Week of September 3, 2023: The 51st Annual Walnut Valley Festival is right around the corner, September 13th-17th, in Winfield, Kansas. Seth Bate explores 50+ years of this beloved event in "Winfield's Walnut Valley Festival," a 2023 Kansas Notable Book.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:
6pm Sundays
6am Saturdays
Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

Find a complete schedule of Walnut Valley Festival events at https://www.wvfest.com/

