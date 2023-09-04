KPR Presents: Book Celebrates 50 Years of Walnut Valley Festival

Week of September 3, 2023: The 51st Annual Walnut Valley Festival is right around the corner, September 13th-17th, in Winfield, Kansas. Seth Bate explores 50+ years of this beloved event in "Winfield's Walnut Valley Festival," a 2023 Kansas Notable Book.

Find a complete schedule of Walnut Valley Festival events at https://www.wvfest.com/