Week of June 18, 2023: It's a conversation with Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott about "No Place Like Home: The Struggle Against Hate in Kansas." The film, based on the book by CJ Janovy, will be featured July 1st at the Free State Festival in Lawrence.

