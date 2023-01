Week of January 15, 2023: Meet the new poet laureate of Kansas, Traci Brimhall. Dr. Brimhall teaches creative writing at Kansas State University and is the author of several books, including Come the Slumberless to the Land of Nod.

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR1:

6pm Sundays

6am Saturdays

Listen to KPR Presents on KPR2:

1pm Sundays

7pm Thursdays