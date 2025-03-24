© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Aflame - Learning From Silence"

By Dan Skinner
Published March 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Pico Iyer talks with host Dan Skinner about "Aflame - Learning From Silence." He discusses lessons learned from over 30 years of visits to a monastery for silent retreats. He believes spending time in silence teaches us about what really matters in life, and prepares us to deal with the stress of modern day life. Iyer is the bestselling another of more than a dozen books including “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.” His writing has also appeared in over 250 publications worldwide.

Conversations Non-FictionphilosophySelf-Helpmental health
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
