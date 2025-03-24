On this edition of Conversations, Pico Iyer talks with host Dan Skinner about "Aflame - Learning From Silence." He discusses lessons learned from over 30 years of visits to a monastery for silent retreats. He believes spending time in silence teaches us about what really matters in life, and prepares us to deal with the stress of modern day life. Iyer is the bestselling another of more than a dozen books including “The Half Known Life: In Search of Paradise.” His writing has also appeared in over 250 publications worldwide.