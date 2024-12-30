© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“What Time is Noon – Hilarious Texts, Ridiculous Feedback, and Not-So-Subtle Advice from Teenagers”

Published December 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Chip Leighton talks with host Dan Skinner about “What Time is Noon – Hilarious Texts, Ridiculous Feedback, and Not-So-Subtle Advice from Teenagers.” Leighton is the creator and host of “The Leighton Show,” a social media platform with over 250 million views. His comedic content, which focuses on parenting and marriage, has been featured in the New York Times, NBC, ABC, and beyond.

