Conversations

“Where Do Ocean Creatures Sleep at Night?”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Clifford R. Simmons talks with host Dan Skinner about the picture book “Where Do Ocean Creatures Sleep at Night?” Simmons is the co-author, along with his father, Steven J. Simmons, of “Where Do Big Creatures Sleep at Night?” This is the second book they’ve written together, and the third book in the “creature” series. The book is written in rhyming text and features illustrations of numerous ocean creatures. The book emphasizes the important of sleep to the ocean creatures and why it is important for the child to also get good sleep.

Conversations Non-FictionChildren's BookOcean
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
Latest Episodes