On this edition of Conversations, Clifford R. Simmons talks with host Dan Skinner about the picture book “Where Do Ocean Creatures Sleep at Night?” Simmons is the co-author, along with his father, Steven J. Simmons, of “Where Do Big Creatures Sleep at Night?” This is the second book they’ve written together, and the third book in the “creature” series. The book is written in rhyming text and features illustrations of numerous ocean creatures. The book emphasizes the important of sleep to the ocean creatures and why it is important for the child to also get good sleep.

