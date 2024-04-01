© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Bizard and the Big Bunny Bizness" - Friendship, Power, and Responsibility

By Dan Skinner
Published April 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Chrissie Krebs talks with host Dan Skinner about "Bizard and the Big Bunny Bizness." The chapter book for 6-10 year-old readers is a funny story about friendship, power, and responsibility. Krebs is an author and illustrator of children’s books. Her books include “Pig in a Wig” and “There is Something Weird in Santa’s Beard.” She has also illustrated books for other authors. The first book in her Bizard graphic novel series, “Bizard the Bear Wizard” was a Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
