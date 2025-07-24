© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Wish in a Tree"

By Dan Skinner
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Lynda Mullaly Hunt talks with host Dan Skinner about "Wish in a Tree." Hunt is the author of the New York Times best-selling “Fish in a Tree,” as well as “One for the Murphy’s,” and “Shouting at the Rain.” This picture book is based on her novel "Fish in a Tree." It features a brilliant child who can't sit still in class, as his mind is filled with imagination, and wonder. As children and teachers try to get him to be "just like all the other kids." he has to overcome negative self-talk and learn that being different isn't a bad thing. The world needs scientists, inventors, artists, and others who think differently than everyone else!

Tags
Conversations FictionPicture BookChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
