On this edition of Conversations, Lynda Mullaly Hunt talks with host Dan Skinner about "Wish in a Tree." Hunt is the author of the New York Times best-selling “Fish in a Tree,” as well as “One for the Murphy’s,” and “Shouting at the Rain.” This picture book is based on her novel "Fish in a Tree." It features a brilliant child who can't sit still in class, as his mind is filled with imagination, and wonder. As children and teachers try to get him to be "just like all the other kids." he has to overcome negative self-talk and learn that being different isn't a bad thing. The world needs scientists, inventors, artists, and others who think differently than everyone else!