“The Adventures of Invisible Boy” - A Graphic Novel for Middle Grade Kids

On this edition of Conversations, Doogie Horner talks with host Dan Skinner about the first book in his new middle grade graphic novel series, “The Adventures of Invisible Boy.” What would you do if you became invisible? Horner is an author, illustrator, and comedian. He is the illustrator of Quirk Books' Kid Legends series, and his other books include “This Might Hurt a Bit,” “Some Very Interesting Cats Perhaps You Weren't Aware Of,” “Everything Explained Through Flowcharts,” and “100 Ghosts.”