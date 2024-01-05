© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Deadliest Animals on the Planet" from National Geographic Kids

By Dan Skinner
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Szymanski talks with host Dan Skinner about "Deadliest Animals on the Planet" from National Geographic Kids. The book explores creatures on land and sea. Among the most deadliest are a few surprises including house cats and cows. Szymanski is a freelance science writer and editor, whose mission is to help students connect science to everyday life. She served as author and researcher for “Deadliest Animals on the Planet.”

Conversations Non-FictionNational Geographic Kids
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
