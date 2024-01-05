On this edition of Conversations, Jennifer Szymanski talks with host Dan Skinner about "Deadliest Animals on the Planet" from National Geographic Kids. The book explores creatures on land and sea. Among the most deadliest are a few surprises including house cats and cows. Szymanski is a freelance science writer and editor, whose mission is to help students connect science to everyday life. She served as author and researcher for “Deadliest Animals on the Planet.”